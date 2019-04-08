van Graan to stay with Munster

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has signed a contract extension with the province.

He’ll now remain in charge until the summer of 2022.

van Graan says he’s ‘happy and grateful’ to be staying at Thomond Park and that he’s working with an ‘incredible group’ of players.

Munster have qualified for the Pro14 playoffs and will face Saracens in the Champions Cup semi-finals later this month.

Meanwhile Munster legend Alan Quinlan thinks Conor Murray is coming back into form ahead of the clash with Saracens.

The Ireland scrum-half played a key part in Munster’s 45-21 win over Cardiff Blues in Cork on Friday night, with the victory securing their place in the Pro14 playoffs.

Tipperary native Quinlan was impressed by Murray’s performance.