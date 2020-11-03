Tributes paid to popular local rugby player

The rugby community is mourning the death of Tipperary woman Zara Harding-Horan.

A native of Aglish, Roscrea she passed away on Monday at Cork University Hospital.

She was a member of Shannon RFC women’s senior team having previously played with Birr RFC’s under 18s.

In a post on Facebook the Birr club said Zara brought enthusiasm, positivity and general good fun to her team. She was a brave and determined player who gave her all.

For their part Shannon RFC said they are devastated by Zara’s passing.

The club say she brought joy and fun to the squad in her short time with them.