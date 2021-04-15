Tipp’s Dorothy Wall included in Irish Team to Play France

Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall will earn her seventh cap with her inclusion in the Irish team to face France this weekend.

Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs has named an unchanged starting 15 for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations game at Energia Park.

Griggs has rewarded last weekends team who performed so impressively in Cardiff by maintaining consistency in selection, as Ireland return to Energia Park for their first home game of the 2021 Championship.

Ciara Griffin once again captains the side from the back row, where she is joined by Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Claire Molloy.