Tipperary players named in Munster side

The Munster side has been named for Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium.

Tipperary’s Tommy O’Donnell makes a welcome return to the squad – the fit-again Cahir man is named among the replacements.

Jaco Taute captains Munster for the first time as Head Coach Johann van Graan makes 13 changes to his side.

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Fineen Wycherley starts in the back row.

For their part Ulster have made three changes for the game

Kick off tomorrow evening is at 7.35.