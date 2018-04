We’re into the late stages of the Ulster Bank League – with 2 Tipperary teams in action in Division 2A this afternoon.

Nenagh Ormond sit in third place on the table – with Cashel in fourth.

Both teams are chasing the final playoff place.

Both teams also play at home today – with Cashel taking on Blackrock in Spafield, and Nenagh Ormond facing Queens – in what’s the north Tipp sides last home game of the season.

Both games kick off at 2.30.