The AIL Community Series continues this weekend despite Level 3 restrictions, with Cashel in third place in Munster Men’s Conference 1 after the first two games.

They face another tough test away to Cork Con tomorrow afternoon.

Nenagh Ormond lead the way in Munster Men’s Conference 2 after two bonus point wins so far.

They are at home to UL Bohemians tomorrow, while fourth placed Clonmel travel to Sundays Well.

All games kick off at 2.30 tomorrow.