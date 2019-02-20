Tipp representation on Ireland U20 team

Head Coach Noel McNamara has named the Ireland Under 20 side to face Italy this Friday in the third round of the Six Nations.

There are two changes to the starting 15 that claimed a 24-5 win over Scotland last time out.

Craig Casey, who missed the Scottish tie due to injury returns to wear the Number 9 jersey and partners Out-Half Harry Byrne.

The other change to the side sees, Ulster’s Angus Kernohan, who won five U20 caps last season come onto the wing for his first appearance of this campaign. He lines out in the back-three with Jonathan Wren and full-back Bansha’s Jake Flannery.

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Josh Wycherley is named as one of the props.