Shock at passing of former Irish rugby international

Two local secondary schools are paying particular tribute following the sudden death of former Irish rugby international Gary Halpin.

The Kilkenny native had been Head of Boarding at Cistercian College in Roscrea since 2017 and is also a past pupil of Rockwell College near Cashel.

Gary picked up 11 caps for his country as a prop forward, and also scored a try against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

Principal of Cistercian College, Gerard Grealish, says that staff, students, parents and monks are devastated by the news, and describe him as “an extremely humble man” with a great sense of humour.

Rockwell College has also paid tribute on its social media accounts saying their saddened to learn of the death of their past pupil.