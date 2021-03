Two Tipp men have been rewarded with senior contracts at Munster for next season.

Nenagh’s Ben Healy has forced his way into first team contention this season and will graduate from the Academy with a one-year senior contract for 2021/22.

He’ll be joined by Bansha’s Jake Flannery, the versatile back who has made one further senior appearance for Munster in the Guinness Pro 14 this season.

Munster take on Connacht in the PRO 14 at Thomond Park this evening where there’s a 7.35 start.