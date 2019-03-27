Rockwell win Munster Schools Junior Cup

Rockwell College have won the Munster Junior Schools Cup final.

They beat St Munchins 23 – 12 in Musgrave Park to make it back to back titles.

Brian Gleeson opened the scoring for Rockwell with a try after 8 minutes before Munchins went ahead with a converted try.

Shortly after Rockwell scored their second try thanks to Cian Meaney with the conversion from Rory Collins.

Just before half time Darius Achimugu put the Tipp side 17 – 7 ahead.

A penalty from Collins just after the break saw Rockwell extend their lead to 20 points to 7.

St Munchins did get another try but a second penalty from Rory Collins saw Rockwell College with an 11 point advantage at the end.