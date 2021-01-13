Renewed hope that Ben Healy may stay with Munster set-up

Hopes among Munster fans of retaining the services of Ben Healy have received a boost following Glasgow’s signing of out-half Duncan Weir.

Nenagh man Healy had been linked with a move to Glasgow in recent months, after making a promising start to the new season for his province.

Despite appearances for the Irish Under-20s in recent years, Healy is also Scottish qualified.

However, Glasgow Warriors have announced today the return of Scottish international 29-year-old Duncan Weir to the club this summer on a long-term deal.