Munster can take a big step to securing a home tie in the playoffs of the Guinness PRO-14 this evening.

The Reds will take on the Cheetahs at altitude in South Africa where victory would see Johan van Graan’s team consolidate second place in Conference A ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Tipp town native, and former Munster flanker Alan Quinlan says playing at altitude brings its own challenges…