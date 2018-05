Tipp man and former Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan says it’s understandable that Leinster are trying to keep hold of Joey Carbery.

Carbery is weighing up a potential short-term move to Ulster next season in order to get game time at out-half ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster yesterday stated his belief that remaining in Dublin is best for the 22-year-old’s development.

Quinlan says Leinster have plenty of talent coming through as back up to Johnny Sexton