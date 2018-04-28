Quinlan praises Muldoon’s career

John Muldoon will make his 327th and last appearance for Connacht today.

The Portumna man is named at his familiar number 8 position to face Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

Muldoon made his debut with the Western province in 2003.

The 35-year-old is set to join Bristol Rugby as coach – reuiniting him with former Connacht head coach Pat Lam.

Tipp town native and Former Munster and Ireland back row Alan Quinlan feels it’s important for the supporters to celebrate Muldoon’s great career

