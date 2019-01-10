O’Donnell in Munster starting 15

Munster coach Johann van Graan has made six changes to his side for their Champions Cup clash against Gloucester.

Cahir’s Tommy O’Donnell has retained his place in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander who returns to the starting 15.

Centre Chris Farrell keeps his place after receiving positive news on a knee scan this week.

The Southern Province currently top their pool, but just four points separate the four teams heading into the penultimate round of group games.

Captain Peter O’Mahony says it is vital they win away from home.

Tomorrow nights game at Kingsholm kicks off at 7.45