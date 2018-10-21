O’Donnell injury woes continue

Munster secured a bonus-point win over Gloucester at Thomond Park yesterday afternoon to move top of Champions Cup Pool 2.

However the 36 – 22 win came at a cost with Cahir’s Tommy O’Donnell looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he sustained a suspected broken leg.

Rhys Marshall and Dan Goggin also went off injured during yesterdays clash.

In the Munster Junior League Division 1 there are a number of Tipperary sides in action today.

Kilfeacle play Crosshaven in Crosshaven at 2:30.

Galbally have home advantage against St Mary’s at 2.30

Clonmel travel to play St Senan’s in Jimmy Slattery Park while Waterpark and Clanwilliam meet in Ballinakill.