No new injury headaches ahead of Japan game

Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki are ‘on track’ to be fit to face hosts Japan at the Rugby World Cup this Saturday.

Both players were forced off during yesterday’s 27-3 win over Scotland but have come through two phases of the head injury return-to-play protocols.

Out-half Johnny Sexton suffered a ‘bang on his thigh’ but the Irish coaching team say he was subbed for tactical reasons in the second-half.

Rob Kearney, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls will all take a full part in training this week but centre Robbie Henshaw is unlikely to be fit for this weekend.

Former Ireland flanker Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan was impressed by how Ireland’s fringe players slotted in during yesterday’s game.