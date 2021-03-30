New Munster contract for Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron

Cashel hooker Diarmuid Barron has signed a one-year contract extension with Munster.

Barron, who made his first Munster senior start earlier this month, is one of six current Munster men to sign new deals this afternoon.

Brothers Fineen and Josh Wycherley, both former students at Cistercian College in Roscrea, have signed new two year deals after impressive seasons.

Munster have also confirmed a new signing in the form of 6 ft 7 ins South African lock Jason Jenkins, who joins on a one-year deal from Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese Top League.