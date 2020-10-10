Nenagh Ormond and Cashel in Community Series action this afternoon

The club rugby Community Series has proven a great opportunity to test out players, according to the Director of Rugby at Nenagh Ormond.

John Long is pleased with the team’s performances so far, which sees them on top of Munster Men’s Conference 2 after two bonus point wins.

They host UL Bohemians in this afternoon at Lisatunny, but Clonmel’s game against Sundays Well in the same Conference has been cancelled.

In Conference 1, Cashel face a tough test away to Cork Con.

All Games kick off at 2.30.

Speaking on Across The Line on Tipp FM last night, Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long said he’s pleased with what he’s seen so far this year.

“The guys in fairness have put in a really good pre-season and things are going really well in training.”

“They scored some really good tries last week. I know Midleton and Clonmel are two leagues down but to be fair there’s very little differences in the leagues at senior level but Saturday will a big test and a few people are already saying whoever wins will probably top the group.”