Ireland have suffered a heartbreaking 22-17 defeat to England in their World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series fifth place play off in Dubai.

Tipperary town’s Aimee Leigh Murphy Crowe scored a try that helped Ireland come from behind to level the scores with minutes remaining, but there was late drama.

Ellie Kildunne burst through the Irish defence to hand England victory.

Ireland now play France in the seventh place play off.