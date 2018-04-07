Mixed fortunes for Tipp teams in UBL

Cashel overcame Blackrock in their penultimate game of the Ulster Bank League Division 2A – claiming a bonus point in the process.

A nail-biting affair saw Cashel trail Blackrock at half time 13 points to 17.

However, Cashel pushed on to claim victory – 27 points to 24.

Nenagh Ormond were up against Queens – where the North Tipp side were also down at half time 15 points to 21 – tries coming from David Gleeson and Willie Coffey.

A second try from David Gleeson brought Nenagh back to within a point of Queens early in the second half.

Nenagh got their fourth try for a bonus point, but Queens pushed on to win on a scoreline of Nenagh Ormond 30 points, to Queens 35.