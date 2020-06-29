McCullough to lead Munster Rugby

A former president of Nenagh Ormond RFC has been announced as the new president of Munster Rugby.

Seán McCullough is taking over the role for the 2020/2021 season from Michael Keane.

McCullough was twice president of Nenagh Ormond – in 2009 and again in 2015.

He’s told Tipp FM Sport it’s been great to witness the achievements of the club over the last number of years.

“We were the first of the Tipperary clubs to turn Senior followed by Cashel and now Clonmel in the last number of years.”

“To me it’s been great – meeting people, getting involved, travelling all over the country.”

“Sports is important – no matter what level of sports you play or are involved in its important.”

“I enjoy what I do – there are times when you have to make hard decisions but listen that’s part of what you do.”