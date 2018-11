Former Munster and Ireland player Denis Leamy says we need to temper our expectations in the wake of our win over the All Blacks.

Many pundits and supporters are now putting Ireland as favourites for next years World Cup in Japan despite the fact we’ve never gone further than the quarter-finals in the past.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Cashel native Leamy said while the victory on Saturday night was sweet we need to be realistic.