The Irish rugby team is still recovering from their defeat to England in the opening game of the Six Nations.

That’s the view of former Ireland and Munster star Denis Leamy who says teams naturally suffer a drop in form from time to time.

Ireland go into next weekends final Six Nations game with Wales still in with a chance of retaining their title.

Speaking on this weeks Extra Time here on Tipp FM Dualla man Leamy said how Ireland have recovered from that loss has been impressive.