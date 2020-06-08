Kilfeacle crowned Munster champions

Kilfeacle & District Rugby Club have been awarded the Munster League Division One title.

The West Tipp side were 12 points clear in the division when play was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A directive from the I-R-F-U initially stated that all leagues would be declared null and void but after Leinster and Connacht declared their top of the table sides champions, Munster followed suit.

President of Kilfeacle & District Rugby Club Michael Doyle said it was a great day for the club.

“We didn’t know we were going to win it because a directive came from the IRFU saying all leagues were null & void.”

“But then Leinster went and granted there’s to Monkstown who had won their league, Connacht did the same thing and we were 12 points clear with one game to go.”

“We couldn’t be caught – so we were effectively de facto champions but it didn’t appear as if we were going to get it and it would have been a terrible disappointment for all the blood sweat & tears, the effort, the cost that went into it.”