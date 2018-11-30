John Lacey to take charge of final international game

Tipperary’s John Lacey takes charge of his final international game this weekend.

He will referee the game between the Barbarians and Argentina.

The Tipp Town native is one of the most-capped test referees in Irish rugby history having taken charge of 37 tests between 2010 and 2018.

He says tomorrows game at Twickenham could be a challenging one given the Ba-Ba’s lack of game time together.

