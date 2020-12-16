Healy ruled out of Clermont Auvergne clash

Ben Healy is undergoing rehab on a shoulder injury and has been ruled out of this Munster’s Champions Cup encounter with Clermont Auvergne.

The Nenagh man came off the bench in their home win over Harlequins on Sunday, shipping two heavy knocks after late hits from Quins defenders.

Munster has announced that Healy has undergone an MRI and will definitely miss their trip to France to face Clermont on Saturday evening.

It’s unknown if the injury will rule him out of the entire busy Christmas schedule.

Munster did receive some injury boosts however, with front row duo Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell now available for selection.