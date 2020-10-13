Healy intent on staking claim on fly-half position

Tipperary’s Ben Healy intends to make the most of the game time coming his way with Munster.

An injury to Joey Carberry has given the 21 year former Nenagh Ormond player a chance to display his talents – his impressive kicking secured victory for Munster against Scarlets and Edinburgh in their last two outings.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ben said he didn’t expect to get the opportunity.

“No, I think I said this last time I was on the show you never know what way your opportunity is going to come and it always surprises you.”

“I got a bit of game time last year after the World Cup because of injuries and I’ve gotten another opportunity now and again its come in a funny way but you can never predict these things. You’ve just got to take it when you get it really.”