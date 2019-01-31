England’s comments have an air of desperation – Ryan

England captain Owen Farrell has been passed fit to start Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Staidum.

The Saracens out half had been a doubt for the game after undergoing thumb surgery, but has been handed the number 10 shirt.

Manu Tuilagi is named in the centre.

It will be the Leicester players first England start since 2014, and he will partner Henry Slade in midfield.

The Irish squad are training at the Aviva Stadium before Joe Schmidt names his team.

Reports claim Robbie Henshaw will play at full back, with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki could forming the centre partnership.

Former Ireland and Munster lock – Nenagh’s Donnacha Ryan – reckons England’s recent comments about Ireland being boring have an air of desperation.