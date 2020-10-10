Dowling says O’Donnell will provide great assistance to Ben Healy

Munster will be looking to build on their opening weekend win in Wales when they return to Guinness Pro 14 action later in Limerick.

Nenagh’s Ben Healy has been named at fly half for the clash with Edinburgh, after kicking Munster to victory in dramatic circumstances against Scarlets last weekend.

He’s one of seven changes in the Munster side, which include Matt Gallagher making his debut on the wing.

Kick off at Thomond Park tonight is at 7.35.

Speaking on Across The Line last night here on Tipp FM, former Munster winger Ian Dowling said that another Tipp man could prove important for him in tonight’s game.

“One of the good things for Ben is going to be Tommy O’Donnell – he’s going to be massive in helping look after Ben. A bit like David Wallace did with Ronan O’Gara to some extent.”

“Ben will no doubt need that kind of time to develop and mature.”