Adam Griggs will name his side to face France in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday later this afternoon.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall will be hoping for another start after her impressive performance against Wales

Ireland are set to take on France in Donnybrook this weekend with plans to be put in place by the Government to allow elite sportspeople to be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine.

The winner of this game will play England in the tournament final on April 24th.