The south Tipp club join Nenagh and Cashel in the Senior ranks this year

Clonmel’s first game in Division 2C of the all Ireland League sees them play host to Omagh.

Head Coach Pat O’Connor knows it’s going to be a baptism of fire.

Kick off in Ard Gaoithe is at 2.30 tomorrow afternoon.

In Division 2A Cashel are away to Dolphin while Nenagh welcome Rainey Old Boys to New Ormond Park.