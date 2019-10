Clonmel got points on the board in their opening game in the Senior ranks last weekend.

Omagh were the visitors to Ard Gaoithe where it finished 13 points apiece in their Division 2C clash.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on this weeks Extra Time here on Tipp FM Paul Lonergan said they were thrilled with their start to the campaign and said the support they got made a huge difference.

Next up it’s a trip to Cork to face Sundays Well in Irish Independent Park on Saturday. That kicks-off at 2.30.