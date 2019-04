Clonmel Rugby Club face into the biggest game in their history tomorrow afternoon.

They face Seapoint of Dublin in the AIL play-off as they bid to gain Senior status.

Clonmel have had an amazing season already, winning the Munster Junior League, Munster Junior Cup semi-finalists and finishing second in the All Ireland round-robin.

However Paul Lonergan of Clonmel RFC knows they’ll be up against it.

Kick-off in Seapoint is at 2.30 tomorrow.