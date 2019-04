Clonmel Rugby Club will strive to become the 3rd senior club in the county next weekend.

They travel to Dublin to take on Seapoint in the AIL playoff in the hope of joining Cashel and Nenagh in the senior ranks.

Paul Lonergan from Clonmel RFC says it’s a huge occasion for the club but admits success would bring its own problems.

Kick-off in Seapoint next Saturday is at 2.30.