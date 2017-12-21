CJ Stander signs new contract with IRFU

CJ Stander has signed a new 3 year contract with the IRFU.

Munster have also managed to retain Peter O’ Mahoney in recent weeks, following talks of him moving abroad.

In a statement, Stander has refuted claims he was consider at a big money move to France.

Montpellier were said to have offered an 840,000 euro a year contract.

He describes such reports as speculation and unfounded, and states that his intention was always to remain in Limerick.

Former Munster and Ireland player Keith Wood says we can’t afford to pay ‘silly money’ for players as they do in France and England.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning the Killaloe native said we’ll retain players with the right structures in place.