City of Armagh prove too much for Nenagh Ormond

Two penalties and a penalty try in the first half kept Nenagh afloat in what was a tough tie in the playoff for a spot in Division 1B.

City of Armagh proved too much for the North Tipp side however, winning by 33 points to 23.

A sluggish start to the tie for Nenagh left them trailing 24 points to 13 at half time.

Armagh got on the scoreboard first in the second half – but John Healy try, and a penalty brought Nenagh back to within 7 points of the Ulster side.

Nenagh dominated much of the possession in the second half, however, they’d left themselves with too much to do – and a penalty in the final kick of the game ensured Armagh’s victory.

Nenagh will remain in Division 2A of the UBL next year