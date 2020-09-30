Cashel RFC lauded for Shannon win

Cashel’s defeat of Shannon at the weekend has been described as monumental for Tipperary rugby.

The Cashel club defeated the Limerick giants on their home turf, in their first outing of the season, on a final score of 36 points to 30.

Clonmel’s Joe Winston commended the Cashel win following his own clubs defeat to Nenagh at the weekend where it ended 31 points to 8 at New Ormond Park.

Speaking to Extra Time on Tipp FM, Joe Winston said that while this season has been unlike any other, it was a great opportunity to blood some new players

“The result of the weekend as far as Tipperary clubs would be concerned – they did very well.”

“We’re finding that some of the teams we’re coming up against are that much bigger than us. We’re looking at this season as a learning curve – there is no promotion or relegation so it gives us a chance to blood some young fellows and get them used to the big boys and move on from there.”