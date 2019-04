Both Tipperary teams are in action in Division 2A of the All Ireland Rugby League this weekend.

First up this evening, Cashel welcome Old Crescent to Spafield, for an 8pm kick off.

Cashel remain in 2nd place on the table with Old Crescent 6th.

Meanwhile tomorrow afternoon Nenagh Ormond – who currently lie 3 from the bottom – play Blackrock in Dublin at 2:30.