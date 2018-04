Today has been described as the biggest day in Nenagh Ormond’s history

A win for Nenagh Ormond over City of Armagh today will see them promoted to Division 1B of the Ulster Bank League for next season.

The promotion playoff comes after Nenagh came out on top over 1B’s UL Bohemians 23 points to 18 last weekend.

That game get’s going at 1.30, in the Pallas Grounds – in an away fixture for the North Tipp side.

Nenagh manager is John Long…