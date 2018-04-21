Big day for Nenagh Ormond

Nenagh face into a promotion playoff game against UL Bohs this afternoon.

Having secured the points last weekend in Division 2A of the Ulster Bank League, they leap-frogged Cashel who disappointingly missed out on a place in the top 4.

Malone – who topped the division – automatically get promoted to Division 1B while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams play off.

Then Nenagh, who finished in fourth spot, are set to take on the second to bottom team from Division 1B.

John Long, manager of Nenagh Ormond says UL have an advantage.

The game kicks off at 2.30 in the 4G pitch in UL.