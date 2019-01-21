Beirne ruled out of opening Six Nations games

Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of the opening two rounds of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Beirne – whose mother hails from Cahir – has had a scan on the injury which saw him substituted in his man of the match performance for Munster over the weekend.

Quinn Roux, who captained Connacht to victory in Bordeaux on Saturday, has been called up in his place.

Meanwhile, Munster are said to be looking at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as a potential Champions Cup semi final venue.

Johann Van Graan’s men will travel to Murrayfield to play Edinburgh in the quarter finals in March.

The Southern Province will have home advantage if they beat the Scots and Glasgow defeat Saracens.

Former Munster Flanker, and Tipp town native, Alan Quinlan says Edinburgh can’t be overlooked.