Munster will be trying to regroup following their disappointing showing against Racing in the Champions Cup over the weekend.

Three tries from the French side in the final ten minutes likely ended Munster’s interest in the competition.

They need to beat the Ospreys next week and hope for other results to go their way.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night former Munster and Ireland star Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan admitted the province aren’t the force they were in recent years.