Rugby: Nenagh Ormond go three wins from three in Community Series

Nenagh Ormond have made it three wins from three in the AIL Men’s Community Series.

They remain top of Munster Men’s Conference 2 after beating UL Bohemians 14-8 in Lisatunny yesterday afternoon.

Clonmel’s clash with Sundays Well in the same Conference was cancelled ahead of the weekend.

In Conference 1, Cashel were beaten 28-17 away at Cork Con yesterday. Cashel now sit fourth in the eight-team conference, on seven points after three games.

The Community Series acts as a regional league tournament ahead of the planned resumption of the AIL proper in January.