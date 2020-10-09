Rugby: Healy & O’Donnell added to Munster XV for Edinburgh clash

Nenagh’s Ben Healy has been rewarded for last week’s heroics in Wales with a place in the Munster starting team for their home game against Edinburgh.

Healy landed a 50 metre penalty with the last kick of the game to snatch a win from the Scarlets in the Guinness Pro 14. His addition at fly half for tomorrow’s clash against Edinburgh is one of seven changes made.

Fellow Tipp man Tommy O’Donnell has been reintroduced to a strong back row alongside Jack O’Donoghue and captain CJ Stander. Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Fineen Wycherley has also been added to the second row. That game at Thomond Park kicks off at 7.35 tomorrow night.