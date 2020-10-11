Rugby: Healy kicks 20 points in another late rescue act by Munster

Nenagh’s Ben Healy kicked 20 points as Munster had to produce late heroics again in the Guinness Pro 14 last night.

A late try from CJ Stander and subsequent conversion from Healy helped Munster to a 25-23 win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Fellow Tipp man Tommy O’Donnell had to be replaced a half an hour into the game after picking up an injury.

They’re now two wins from two in Conference B and top the table at this early stage. In the same Conference, Connacht lost 29-7 to Cardiff in Wales

In Conference A, Champions Leinster beat Benetton 37-25 in Treviso to keep the defence of their title on track. And 14 men Ulster saw off Ospreys 24-12.