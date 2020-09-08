Lynch thrilled with European gold

Clonmel Rowing Club’s Daire Lynch says preparations for last weekends European Championships were far from ideal.

He paired up with Cork’s Ronan Byrne to take Gold in the Under 23 Men’s Double Skulls.

Daire spoke to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM

“Originally when we first came back to training we thought we were going to the World Championships in July but they got cancelled and we were like ‘what are we doing all this training for?’ Then we were thinking we could still go to the European Championships but obviously in the back of our mind we were thinking they’ll probably be cancelled too.”

“So we just kept training away.”