Rovers stand in way of Commercials quest for 18th title

The so-called kingpins of club football in Tipperary, Clonmel Commercials, will face a tough task against Moyle Rovers this evening.

The sides meet at the semi final stages of the county senior football championship in Cahir.

Commercials are aiming for their 18th title in the competition, and their fourth this decade.

Enda O’ Sullivan, a member of the Tipperary Football Committee, says they’re the team to beat…

Throw in in Cahir is at 4pm.

While Ardfinnan face Loughmore Castleiney in the other semi final in Holycross at 2pm.