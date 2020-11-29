“It was ridiculous” Mullaney frustrated with incident during Galway game

Tipperary camogie manager Bill Mullaney has expressed his frustrations with some decisions following yesterday’s semi-final loss.

His side lost out to reigning All-Ireland champions Galway by six points in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In the first half a Tipperary player was down on the ground with a head injury, however play continued resulting in a score for Galway.

Speaking after the game, Mullaney felt that play should’ve been stopped:

“It was ridiculous. She was down with a head injury and I know it was accidental, we weren’t looking for a free but that’s normal in GAA, be it GAA or camogie.

“The whistle is blown, it’s a head injury, you pull it.

“They went on and got a point of it, I mean like you know, come on.

“It might sound like sour grapes but it’s not, they bet us, they were the better team but I mean those things are player welfare issues.

“On the ground, laid out, helmet off and nothing for it.”