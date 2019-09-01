Results for Tipperary’s underage Saturday fixtures

A number of Tipp’s underage teams were in action yesterday.

The Under 15 A & B teams went to Littleton to compete in the Arrabawn Tournament.

The Tipp B team lost to Westmeath in the John Doyle Shield 3-9 to 4-12.

The A team were in the Arrabawn Shield Semi Final against Wexford.

That game concluded Tipperary 3-8 Wexford 4-14.

Tipperary’s U14 A & B Teams went to Waterford yesterday to play in the Tony Tony Forristal and Sonny Walsh tournaments.

The U14 A Team became All Ireland U14 Champions beating Offaly 3-11to 1-6 in the Tony Forristal

Final.

While the U14 B team won the Sonny Walsh Cup beating Galway 3-6 to 1-3

And Tipperary’s U16 Team made it to the final in Mallow for the Eugene Carey Cup.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be in Tipp’s favour, they lost to Cork 3-16 to 3-21.